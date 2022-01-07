SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario announces off-peak electricity rates for residents, small businesses starting Jan. 18

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 1:38 pm
Ontario announces off-peak electricity rates for residents, small businesses starting Jan. 18 - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

The Ontario government says it is once again amending electricity rates for some Ontarians as the province endures another shutdown due to COVID-19.

The government announced it would adjust electricity rates to current off-peak rates of 8.2 kilowatt-hours.

Rates would go off-peak starting Jan. 18 at 12:01 a.m. — all day — for 21 days.

Read more: Ontario introduces grant for small businesses forced to close, those at half capacity not eligible

The off-peak rates would automatically apply to residential customers, small businesses and farms who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board.

Trending Stories

The province implemented a “modified Step Two” on Wednesday for at least three weeks in an effort to limit contacts and low down a surging Omicron wave by closing some businesses and implementing capacity restrictions on others.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has previously switched electricity rates to off-peak due to shutdowns such as in the second wave of COVID last January when people were forced to say home amid a lockdown.

Click to play video: 'New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario' New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario
New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario COVID tagElectricity tagOntario electricity tagElectricity rates tagOntario electricity rates tagoff-peak electricity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers