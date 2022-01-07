Ontario announces off-peak electricity rates for residents, small businesses starting Jan. 18

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is once again amending electricity rates for some Ontarians as the province endures another shutdown due to COVID-19.

The government announced it would adjust electricity rates to current off-peak rates of 8.2 kilowatt-hours.

Rates would go off-peak starting Jan. 18 at 12:01 a.m. — all day — for 21 days.

The off-peak rates would automatically apply to residential customers, small businesses and farms who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board.

The province implemented a “modified Step Two” on Wednesday for at least three weeks in an effort to limit contacts and low down a surging Omicron wave by closing some businesses and implementing capacity restrictions on others.

Ontario has previously switched electricity rates to off-peak due to shutdowns such as in the second wave of COVID last January when people were forced to say home amid a lockdown.

