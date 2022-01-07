At least 69 new COVID cases in Guelph, 9 outbreaks at health facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Friday, with the total case count during the pandemic reaching 7,638.

However, due to recent testing eligibility changes, the provincial government says counts are an underestimation of the true spread of the virus in the community.

The latest data shows the city has at least 1,184 active cases, with 96 new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases stand at 6,408.

The city’s fatal case count of 46 remains unchanged.

Public health also reported 48 new cases in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 3,396. Active cases are at 564, with 54 recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains at 39.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are 18 cases being treated in hospital, including two in intensive care.

There are 14 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks among health facilities in Guelph and Wellington County, including two outbreaks at the Village of Riverside Glen with 28 cases among staff and residents.

Wellington Terrace in Fergus is reporting 30 cases among staff and residents, including one fatal case.

Public health data shows 82.5 per cent of eligible residents in the region — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.2 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 84.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 90.4 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 81.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 87 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 17,800 vaccines have been administered in the region, with most being third-dose boosters.

