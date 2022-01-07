Menu

Sports

Jets staying grounded after pandemic plans to move home games nixed by fan survey

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 12:48 pm

Winnipeg Jets ownership has opted not to move its home games elsewhere.

The team had sent a survey to season-ticket holders Thursday, asking questions about future Jets home games if current Manitoba public health orders remain in place.

The current orders allow 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower, at indoor public events — meaning the team would be playing home games to a near-empty Canada Life Centre.

On Friday, however, a second email was sent out, confirming the team would not be moving any games.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets “exploring alternatives” for home games if restrictions remain

According to the letter from True North Sports and Entertainment, only 30 per cent of Jets fans surveyed were supportive of the idea — which was rumoured to potentially include games played at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

A further 30 per cent were neutral on the idea, and 40 per cent opposed it.

The survey also asked seat holders for their views on requiring medical-grade masks, shutting down food and beverages, and not allowing unvaccinated children to attend. Responses, according to the letter, were mixed on those questions.

Five Jets home games have already been postponed, with the next one scheduled for Jan. 15 against the Ottawa Senators.

The current public health orders in Manitoba are set to expire Jan. 11.

Click to play video: 'True North’s plan for Jets fans' True North’s plan for Jets fans
True North’s plan for Jets fans – Dec 21, 2021
