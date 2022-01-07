Millhaven inmates held hunger strike in protest of possible move within the prison

A group of inmates at Millhaven Institution held a hunger strike this week in protest of a potential move to a different ward.
Correctional Services Canada confirmed this in an email to Global News.
According to CSC, there is a construction project taking place at the prison, which would have required inmates to be temporarily relocated, however, the inmates had concerns over potential exposure to COVID-19.
There are currently four cases of the virus within the prison’s inmate population.
According to CSC, contact tracing is ongoing and testing is being offered to inmates and staff.
The construction project that led to the hunger strike included upgrades to the lights, fire detection system and other maintenance work that is also taking place in each of the other ranges.
In the end, after meeting with the inmates, CSC decided against moving them.
