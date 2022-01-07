Menu

Canada

Millhaven inmates held hunger strike in protest of possible move within the prison

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 12:49 pm
Inmates at Millhaven Institution recently held a hunger strike in protest of a possible move to a different range. View image in full screen
Inmates at Millhaven Institution recently held a hunger strike in protest of a possible move to a different range. Nick Westoll / Global News File

A group of inmates at Millhaven Institution held a hunger strike this week in protest of a potential move to a different ward.

Correctional Services Canada confirmed this in an email to Global News.

Read more: Correctional employee faces charge in historic Millhaven assault investigation

According to CSC, there is a construction project taking place at the prison, which would have required inmates to be temporarily relocated, however, the inmates had concerns over potential exposure to COVID-19.

There are currently four cases of the virus within the prison’s inmate population.

According to CSC, contact tracing is ongoing and testing is being offered to inmates and staff.

The construction project that led to the hunger strike included upgrades to the lights, fire detection system and other maintenance work that is also taking place in each of the other ranges.

In the end, after meeting with the inmates, CSC decided against moving them.

