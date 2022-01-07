Menu

Sports

OHL postpones 2 games, reschedules another due to COVID

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 11:17 am

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has postponed two games and rescheduled another due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Saginaw Spirit.

The league postponed Saginaw’s games Friday at Sarnia and Saturday against visiting Flint.

Meanwhile, Flint’s game at Sarnia has been moved up from Jan. 19 to Saturday.

Read more: 3 Guelph Storm games this week postponed due to OHL’s COVID-19 protocol

The OHL has postponed 45 games so far this year due to capacity limits in Ontario and outbreaks on teams due to the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Some of those games have since been rescheduled.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
