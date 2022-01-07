3 injured after crash on DVP, southbound lanes closed

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people have serious injuries after a crash on the DVP, prompting all southbound lanes to close Friday morning.

Police said it was around 6:22 a.m. when a vehicle driving northbound went over the median and into the southbound lanes near Don Mills Road.

Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital — two female patients and one male patient.

One person was transported with critical injuries and two others with serious injuries, paramedics said.

The southbound lanes are closed at Eglinton Avenue due to the investigation, officials said.

#TrafficAlertTO: I85791 UPDATE: DON VALLEY PKWY SB beyond DON MILLS RD Update: Southbound DVP all lanes now closed at Eglinton Ave. (2022/01/07 07:44 AM).

Update: Northbound right lane has re-opened, left lane remains blocked. (2022/01/07 07:11 AM).

Update: Northbound right lane — Don Valley Parkway (@TO_DVP) January 7, 2022

COLLISION: UPDATE

Don Valley Pkwy S/Don Mills Rd

– Police are on scene with @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire

– 3 people with injuries

– 2 may have been ejected from the vehicle

– Consider alternate routes of travel at this time, the DVP is closed in both directions#GO39063

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 7, 2022