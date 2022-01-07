3 injured after crash on DVP, southbound lanes closed

Toronto police say three people have serious injuries after a crash on the DVP, prompting all southbound lanes to close Friday morning.
Police said it was around 6:22 a.m. when a vehicle driving northbound went over the median and into the southbound lanes near Don Mills Road.
Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital — two female patients and one male patient.
One person was transported with critical injuries and two others with serious injuries, paramedics said.
The southbound lanes are closed at Eglinton Avenue due to the investigation, officials said.
