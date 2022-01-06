Calgary skipping club gets ‘amazing opportunity’ with Harlem Globetrotters

Send this page to someone via email

Some hard-working young Calgary athletes are pretty pumped about heading back into action this weekend.

After almost two years of being sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Skip Time jump rope club are training to come back in front of their biggest crowd ever.

“Getting back in the gym, I just love it,” 16-year-old Skip Time member Piper Bourne said. “It’s so much fun.”

Club members will be doing a pre-game performance Saturday, Jan. 8 as the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team takes to the court at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“This is an amazing opportunity,” Skip Time coach Julianna Bourne said.

Club members say it’s especially welcome after the long months of the pandemic. As with so many other sports, Skip Time’s been facing a lot of down time.

“It’s been very tough because competitions have been shut down because of COVID,” 14-year-old Skip Time member Owen Lucas said. “It’s just been really hard not connecting with friends at practices.”

“It’s been a long haul — missing out on the physical activity, also the mental health of the kids,” Julianna said. “So it’s just really good to have them back together.”

Club members can’t wait to perform their high-energy skipping routines at the Saddledome.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Piper said. “I remember I went to the Harlem Globetrotters when I was a kid, so being able to perform with them, especially in front of all those people, it’s going to really bring everybody’s spirits up, being able to get back out there performing again.”

