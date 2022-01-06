Menu

High winds move shipping containers at Saint John’s Long Wharf

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 5:28 pm
Shipping containers dislodged from their stacks at Long Wharf in Saint John, N.B. Officials at Port Saint John said high winds caused the incident. View image in full screen
Shipping containers dislodged from their stacks at Long Wharf in Saint John, N.B. Officials at Port Saint John said high winds caused the incident. Global News

High winds Wednesday night created a bit of a mess at Saint John’s Long Wharf.

Two shipping containers, sitting atop a stack of containers set back from the water, became dislodged from their resting positions, causing one of the containers to nearly drop off the pile.

A Port Saint John spokesperson told Global News that while it is rare for the wind to move the 3,700-kg containers, it does happen.

Read more: 1st winter storm of 2022 to hit New Brunswick, Nova Scotia on Friday

She said crews were working Thursday to dismantle the stacks and put all the containers at ground level.

Trending Stories

The impacted containers belong to the Area 506 music festival, she said.

Global News reached out to Area 506 organizers for comment but did not receive a response.

