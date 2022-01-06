High winds move shipping containers at Saint John’s Long Wharf

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

High winds Wednesday night created a bit of a mess at Saint John’s Long Wharf.

Two shipping containers, sitting atop a stack of containers set back from the water, became dislodged from their resting positions, causing one of the containers to nearly drop off the pile.

A Port Saint John spokesperson told Global News that while it is rare for the wind to move the 3,700-kg containers, it does happen.

She said crews were working Thursday to dismantle the stacks and put all the containers at ground level.

The impacted containers belong to the Area 506 music festival, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to Area 506 organizers for comment but did not receive a response.

1:39 Delays continue for some HRM modular units as winter storm approaches Delays continue for some HRM modular units as winter storm approaches