Blaze that destroyed Portland, Ont. fire station deemed not suspicious

A fire that destroyed the fire hall in Portland, Ont., last month has been deemed not suspicious.

An investigation into the blaze was conducted by the local fire service and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

And while the on-site portion of the investigation is over, forensic work to determine the cause continues.

According to the Township of Rideau Lakes, the fire station served the Highway 15 corridor between Young’s Hill Road to Otter Lake Road.

“I understand that the fire, and the loss of the station, has been significant and has impacted residents throughout the community in many ways,” Fire Chief Scott Granahan said. “I want to assure all residents that even before the fire was extinguished, secondary plans were developed and in place to ensure continuity of emergency response of the area.”

According to the Township, the fire hall was fully insured for the loss of the station, equipment and continuation of service while a new facility is built.

“My priorities are to consider all options with a view to providing a high-quality facility that best serves the interests of the whole community as we look toward the next 50 years,” Mayor Arie Hoogenboom said.

The Township adds that any damage to neighbouring properties is also covered and will be recovered through the homeowner’s policies.