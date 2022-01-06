Man charged in early morning stabbing in Woodstock, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man is facing a charge of assault with a weapon following an alleged stabbing in Woodstock, Ont., early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. near Norwich Avenue and Juliana Drive, Woodstock police said.

The victim told officers he had been stabbed by another man who was known to him after the two got into an altercation, police said.

He was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

A male suspect was later taken into custody.

The accused, identified by police only as a 38-year-old Woodstock man, faces a charge of assault with a weapon and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

