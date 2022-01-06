City of Kingston to offer emergency child care

Send this page to someone via email

Now that schools have temporarily shifted to online learning, the City of Kingston is working with childcare providers to offer services for school-aged children.

The Emergency Childcare for School-Aged Children is offered by the Ministry of Education to accommodate childcare needs for those whose regular services have been closed under the current provincial health measures.

Children born on or before Dec. 31, 2017, and who are attending an elementary school, are eligible for the service.

Priority will be given to children of essential workers.

“We’re collaborating closely with childcare providers and the province to provide as many childcare opportunities as possible for essential workers in our community,” says Heather Mitchell, manager, childcare and early years, city of Kingston.

“We’re ready to process applications and get families the support they need during this current round of health measures.”

