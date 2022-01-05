Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. properties valued up to $1.975M now eligible for homeowner grant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2022 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Property assessments reach unprecedented levels across B.C.' Property assessments reach unprecedented levels across B.C.
While double-digit increases in property assessments are run-of-the-mill in Metro Vancouver, they're taking countless other B.C. communities into uncharted territory. Aaron McArthur reports.

Homeowners in British Columbia whose property is valued at just under $2 million will still be eligible for the annual homeowner grant.

The provincial government announced Wednesday it has raised the grant threshold to $1.975 million for this year.

Read more: B.C. ups homeowner grant to $1.6M as assessment values jump

The government says in a news release that the new cap will ensure 92 per cent of residential properties are covered, lowering the amount of taxes people pay on their principal residence.

Click to play video: '2022 property assessments sparking ‘sticker shock’ across B.C.' 2022 property assessments sparking ‘sticker shock’ across B.C.
2022 property assessments sparking ‘sticker shock’ across B.C.

Those who own and live in their homes in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Capital Regional districts are eligible for the $570 basic grant, or up to $845 for those with a disability or who are 65 and older.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BC NDP’s $400 yearly renters’ grant will come in next four years, premier pledges

The basic grant for those in northern and rural areas is $770, or $1,045 for those who are disabled or over 65.

The B.C. assessment authority released property valuations this week, showing increases in almost every part of the province.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Vancouver tagReal Estate tagHousing tagVancouver real estate tagBC Housing tagBC Real Estate tagtax credit tagTax Break tagHomeowner Grant tagBC homeowner grant tagHome Owner Grant tagproprety tax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers