Regina police deploy conducted energy weapon during New Year’s Day arrest

This past weekend, Regina Police Service (RPS) deployed a conducted energy weapon (CEW), commonly known as a taser, in the arrest of a 50 year-old Regina man.

Police say on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 7:52 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Garnet Street to assist Regina Fire and Protective Services.

“The preliminary information indicated a male inside that location had a torch, setting off the fire alarms, but would not come out or allow firefighters to enter the premises,” police reported.

“Police were let into the building by the owner of the property. Officers found the male in an upstairs suite; the male was holding a knife and refused police commands to put the weapon down. The male stepped towards officers; an officer deployed the CEW, or Taser.”

Police say the male was taken into custody safely and a search of the suspect found two more knives tucked into his waistband.

RPS charged 50-year-old Melvin Ross Longman, of Regina, with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

Police say that Longman made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021.

RPS state that release of this information is in keeping with a commitment, since 2013, by the RPS to notify the public every time a taser is discharged against a person.

Police say the use of the CEW has been documented in accordance with policy and will be reviewed by the Regina Police Service Use of Force Committee. All uses of force are also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.

