Over $150K raised for Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park in Indian Head, Sask.

The Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park set to be built in the town of Indian Head, Sask., now has more than enough funds to make that dream become reality.

The park’s development committee announced before the new year via social media that it had reached its $150,000 goal by raising $155,400 to build the park in memory of the RCMP officer who was killed last summer.

Patton, who was an officer with the Indian Head RCMP, was killed on June 12, 2021 while on duty in the community of Wolseley, Sask., 100 kilometres east of Regina on Highway 1.

MacKenzie Craigie, who sits on the development committee and works for the town of Indian Head, said there was overwhelming support from the community and surrounding area to do something in his memory.

The committee was created in July and fundraising efforts started in August.

“We had a lot of support from organizations who were able to share our information, so we received a lot of donations nationally. However, a lot of our donations came from our close community,” said Craigie.

“It meant a lot to the community to help fundraise and make this park happen. They wanted to honour Shelby Patton as he deserves.”

With the money now secured, Craigie said the committee has begun purchasing the park’s components.

She shared the park will likely be one of the most central parks in the town. Initially, the town had plans to develop the area into a green space over the years, but those plans changed when the committee proposed building the park there.

Craigie said a large metal laser-cut entry arch will greet visitors when they enter the park. From there, people will see a granite memorial and a bronze-featured memorial.

Also planned for the park will be a covered picnic area and nine pieces of outdoor exercise equipment.

“Fitness was a passion of Const. Patton. He was always into physical fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle,” Craigie explained.

“It was important to not only show his commitment to the community as a police officer, but also his personal side. The fitness component of the park is part of that personal side.”

Craigie said they are working with companies on the development of the park.

She hopes they can have a late summer to early fall grand opening event for the park. More information about a date for the park’s opening will be announced at a later time.