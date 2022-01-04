Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested, allegedly refused to wear mask in business while blowing kisses at workers: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 5:01 pm
Guelph police say a local man was arrested after he refused to don a mask, but instead chose to blow kisses at employees on Monday night. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a local man was arrested after he refused to don a mask, but instead chose to blow kisses at employees on Monday night. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a local man was arrested after he refused to don a mask at a business, but instead chose to blow kisses at employees on Monday night.

They say officers were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway North near Willow Road after it was reported that the suspect was inside without a mask, obstructing staff by blocking them while also blowing kisses their way.

Read more: Pickup truck speeds through RIDE check in Guelph, police say

Police say officers arrived at around 8 p.m. to find the man still at the location.

Officers arrested him under the under the Trespass to Property Act, police say, and after conducting a search, they allegedly found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in a pocket.

Read more: Guelph man loses nearly $100,000 in cryptocurrency scam: police

A 35-year-old man from Guelph is facing multiple charges including possessing a controlled substance, breach of probation, failing to leave a premises when directed and failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

