Guelph man arrested, allegedly refused to wear mask in business while blowing kisses at workers: police

Guelph police say a local man was arrested after he refused to don a mask at a business, but instead chose to blow kisses at employees on Monday night.

They say officers were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway North near Willow Road after it was reported that the suspect was inside without a mask, obstructing staff by blocking them while also blowing kisses their way.

Police say officers arrived at around 8 p.m. to find the man still at the location.

Officers arrested him under the under the Trespass to Property Act, police say, and after conducting a search, they allegedly found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in a pocket.

A 35-year-old man from Guelph is facing multiple charges including possessing a controlled substance, breach of probation, failing to leave a premises when directed and failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

