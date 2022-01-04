Heavy snow forecast for Okanagan, surrounding areas this week

Much of B.C.’s Southern Interior is expected to be hit by heavy snow this week as another low pressure system makes its way into the region.
“A low pressure system is forecast to move into southwestern B.C. Wednesday evening,” Environment Canada said in the weather statement.
“Snow, at times heavy, will begin in the evening and continue into late Thursday morning before easing off to flurries in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts ranging from 10 to 25 centimetres can be expected by the afternoon.”
The snow alert covers the Okanagan, Similkameen, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, the Coquihalla Highway, from Merritt to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton as well as Whistler and the Fraser Canyon.
Environment Canada added that rapidly accumulating snow could affect the Thursday morning commute.
