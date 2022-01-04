SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Critics call on Ontario to allow COVID tests for daycare children, resume reporting cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2022 12:11 pm
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19 testing now unavailable to most Ontario residents.

Opposition politicians want the Ontario government to make COVID-19 testing available to children attending daycare and resume the reporting of cases in child care centres.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says the policy halting the reporting of daycare cases — which came as Ontario limited COVID-19 testing to certain high-risk groups — amounts to a “coverup” by Premier Doug Ford’s government that’s causing parents more anxiety.

He says the government needs to give daycares access to COVID-19 testing immediately, and reverse the policy decision on case reporting.

The New Democrats have also called for the policy to change, calling it dangerous to stop reporting cases when children attending daycare are too young to be vaccinated.

Last week, memos from education ministry officials outlined the decision to stop reporting COVID-19 figures in schools and child-care settings due to “changes to case and contact management.”

Schools across the province are moving classes online this week in response to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, but daycares are still open.

The education minister’s office did not immediately provide a comment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
