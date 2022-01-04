Brockville General Hospital reschedule non-urgent surgeries after Ontario’s return to Step 2

Send this page to someone via email

In light of the province’s return to a modified Step 2 of its roadmap to reopening plan, Brockville General Hospital said all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries will be rescheduled to preserve bed capacity within the hospital. The changes take effect Jan. 5.

The hospital said that its current patient occupancy is over capacity, and that half of patients are in isolation protocols.

It said there are currently nine COVID-19 patients at Brockville General Hospital and five are in critical care. The hospital said seven COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Staff at the hospital have also been affected by COVID-19, as 21 healthcare workers are off work at present after testing positive.

