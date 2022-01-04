Menu

Canada

Brockville General Hospital reschedule non-urgent surgeries after Ontario’s return to Step 2

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 9:02 am
The entrance to Brockville General Hospital. View image in full screen
The entrance to Brockville General Hospital. Paul Soucy / Global News

In light of the province’s return to a modified Step 2 of its roadmap to reopening plan, Brockville General Hospital said all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries will be rescheduled to preserve bed capacity within the hospital. The changes take effect Jan. 5.

The hospital said that its current patient occupancy is over capacity, and that half of patients are in isolation protocols.

Read more: Brockville General Hospital to receive MRI by end of 2023

It said there are currently nine COVID-19 patients at Brockville General Hospital and five are in critical care. The hospital said seven COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Staff at the hospital have also been affected by COVID-19, as 21 healthcare workers are off work at present after testing positive.

