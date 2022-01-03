SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Six Toronto Raptors games get new dates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2022 6:40 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors officially rescheduled six of their games on Monday.

Toronto had three games postponed after either the Raptors or their opponents were placed in COVID-19 protocols

The other three games had been moved as the NBA re-jigged its entire schedule.

Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose
Toronto’s game originally scheduled for Dec. 16 against Chicago at Scotiabank Arena has been moved to Feb. 3.

The Raptors’ home game set for Dec. 20 against Orlando will now be played March 4.

A game originally scheduled for Feb. 3 against Miami will now be on Feb. 1.

Three of Toronto’s road games have also been moved, starting with a visit to Chicago set for Dec. 22 now being played on Jan. 26.

The Raptors trip to Atlanta set for Feb. 1 will now be played Jan. 31.

Toronto’s game in Brooklyn on Jan. 26 has been moved to Feb. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
