Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tolls rise for Halifax Harbour Bridges, 1st increase in a decade

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 9:01 am
Click to play video: 'Clearance bars coming to MacKay Bridge after ‘dramatic increase’ in canopy strikes' Clearance bars coming to MacKay Bridge after ‘dramatic increase’ in canopy strikes
A spike in the number of collisions between large vehicles and the toll booth of the MacKay Bridge has been a talking point for many in HRM. Halifax Harbour Bridges says it is working on both short-term and long-term measures to alleviate the problem. Callum Smith reports. – Oct 14, 2021

Halifax Harbour Bridges has increased its tolls for the MacDonald and MacKay bridges, saying the new fares will help “fund a 10-year capital plan and continue to provide safe, efficient and reliable cross‐harbour transportation for the next decade.”

The province’s Utility and Review Board approved the toll increase application for Halifax Harbour Bridges in October, saying the projects included in the capital plan are “necessary and appropriate to maintain the Bridges and ancillary structures to ensure they are in good operating condition.”

Read more: Halifax Harbour Bridges gets approval to raise tolls in the new year

As of Jan. 3, the fee for passenger vehicles using a MacPass increased from $.80 to $1, and the cost for passenger vehicles using cash rose from $1 to $1.25.

Trending Stories

Commercial vehicles using cash or MacPass saw an increase of 25 per cent per axel.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Light mast collapses near Halifax’s MacKay Bridge, ‘fatigue’ found in 7 other masts

“This is the first increase in a decade,” said Halifax Harbour Bridges CEO and general manager Steve Snider in a statement.

“We have $280 million of work that needs to get done over the next ten years to extend the life of the MacKay Bridge and keep the Macdonald Bridge operating at peak efficiency.”

Read more: Clearance bars coming to Halifax bridge after ‘dramatic increase’ in canopy strikes

Some of this work includes steel repair and painting, span bearings and pier rehabilitation, dehumidification of the MacKay Bridge main cable, resurfacing and deck repairs, and fatigue repairs and associated component replacement.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
macdonald bridge tagHalifax Harbour Bridges tagMacKay Bridge tagUtility and Review Board taghalifax bridge tolls tagMacpass tagbridge toll increase taghalifax bridge toll increaae taghalifax harbour bridges toll increase tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers