Health

N.L. reports 466 cases of COVID-19, one hospitalization among 2,597 active infections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2022 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Provinces reduce isolation periods for vaccinated Canadians' Provinces reduce isolation periods for vaccinated Canadians
Although Canada's COVID-19 cases are exploding due to the Omicron variant, some provinces are now shortening the isolation periods for vaccinated Canadians infected by the virus. Ross Lord explains what's behind the move, and where provinces differ in their pandemic response.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador reported 466 new cases of COVID-19 today, which marking a new record — though not by much.

The previous daily caseload record was set just 24 hours ago at 442 new infections.

Read more: COVID-19 - Nova Scotia reporting 1,893 new cases over the weekend

Though the numbers seem small compared to other Canadian jurisdictions, today’s caseload represents an infection rate of 89 diagnoses per 100,000 people.

By comparison, with 16,714 new cases today, Ontario’s infection rate is 115 diagnoses per 100,000 people.

Unlike Ontario, hospitalizations in Newfoundland and Labrador remain low with one COVID-19 patient in care out of 2,597 active reported cases.

The total number of cases logged in the Labrador health authority region has jumped from 80 to 429 in the past five days, and Premier Andrew Furey tweeted that he was heading there this week to help administer booster shots.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Unprecedented COVID-19 case numbers could change protocols' Unprecedented COVID-19 case numbers could change protocols
Unprecedented COVID-19 case numbers could change protocols

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
