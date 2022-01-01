Winter weather travel advisory for Hamilton, Niagara Region: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Hamilton area extending to the Niagara Peninsula.

Meteorologists have predicted between 5 to 10 cm of snow will accumulate between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon with peak snowfall rates at times between 1 to 2 cm per hour.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the agency said in its statement.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

The advisory is in effect for Niagara Region, including St. Catharines, as 5 to 10 cm are expected by the time the snowfall comes to an end on Sunday.

However, amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible over the higher terrain of the Niagara escarpment.

Hamilton’s general forecast on Sunday is calling for periods of snow and a high of only -5 C. The low is expected to hit -11 C.

The city could see another wave of snow Tuesday night through to Wednesday morning.