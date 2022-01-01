SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 17,122 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, as hospitalizations rise by 98

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2022 1:12 pm
Asking health workers with COVID-19 to stay on the job shows how dire things are in Quebec
WATCH: Asking health workers with COVID-19 to stay on the job shows how dire things are in Quebec

Quebec is reporting 17,122 new COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day Saturday, as hospitalizations continue to rise.

It’s the fifth straight day that a record number of new infections have been reported in the province.

The health department says the number of hospitalizations linked to the disease rose by 98 to 1,161, with 252 people admitted and 154 discharged.

Trending Stories

It says 153 people are in intensive care, an increase of two.

READ MORE: Quebec brings back nightly curfew, private gatherings prohibited, as cases soar

Health authorities say there are 1,571 designated beds available for COVID-19 patients in the province, including 319 intensive care beds.

Officials say eight additional deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

The health department says 58,453 COVID-19 tests were analyzed Friday and 31 per cent came back positive.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
