Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned
Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Health

COVID-19: 735 new cases in Saskatchewan and no reported deaths

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates testing guidance, reduces self-isolation period' COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates testing guidance, reduces self-isolation period
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday that individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test should assume they are infected and immediately self-isolate.

Saskatchewan health officials report no deaths for the last day of the year. There are 735 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, which brings the total to 85,188 reported cases.

Saskatoon region has the highest number of reported confirmed cases for Friday at 286, and Regina has 180 confirmed cases.

Read more: Saskatchewan reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since early October

Health officials report 300 probable cases of the Omicron variant of concern. The provincial total is 1,355.

Officials report that as of Dec. 31, 79 individuals are hospitalized, including 12 in intensive care. Of the 79 patients, 48 (60.8 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

A total of 527 new cases involve unvaccinated individuals, five are partially vaccinated and 203 are fully vaccinated cases.

Read more: COVID-19 — Regina and area long-term care homes back to Level 1 family presence restrictions

There are currently no patients who have been hospitalized due to Omicron but one patient in hospital admitted for non-COVID-19-related health care has tested positive for the variant.

A total of 2,819 tests have been administered on Dec. 31 and 1,644 vaccine doses have been administered.

The province has announced public reporting distinguishing COVID-19 hospitalizations and hospitalizations where COVID-19 diagnosis followed hospitalization. That reporting mechanism is expected to be ready the week of Jan. 3, 2022.

The seven-day average number of new COVID-19 cases is 333.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier discusses province’s ‘offensive’ testing strategy' COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier discusses province’s ‘offensive’ testing strategy
COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier discusses province’s ‘offensive’ testing strategy
