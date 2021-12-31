Menu

Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Crime

Woman dead, suspect arrested after stabbing in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 2:23 pm
Police at the scene of the incident in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue on Friday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the incident in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue on Friday. Global News

A woman is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a stabbing in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to a residence near Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue at 10:56 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing.

A female victim was found unresponsive. Toronto paramedics said the victim was in her 30s and died at the scene.

Police said one person was arrested and officers are not seeking any other suspects.

There is no word on what charges the suspect may be facing or what relationship they may have had with the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

