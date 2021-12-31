Woman dead, suspect arrested after stabbing in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a stabbing in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to a residence near Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue at 10:56 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing.

A female victim was found unresponsive. Toronto paramedics said the victim was in her 30s and died at the scene.

Police said one person was arrested and officers are not seeking any other suspects.

There is no word on what charges the suspect may be facing or what relationship they may have had with the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

