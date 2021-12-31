Inspectors will be checking to ensure Ontario bars close at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says compliance officials will be visiting bars and restaurants on New Year’s Eve to ensure they are following public health restrictions.
In a news release issued Thursday, the AGCO said although the “vast majority” of the province’s licensed establishments have followed rules throughout the pandemic, action — such as the suspension or revocation of a liquor licence — has been taken against a number of businesses.
Current public health restrictions require that bars, restaurants and strip clubs have a 50 per cent capacity limit, stop selling alcohol after 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.
“As the countdown to New Year’s Eve approaches, anyone considering heading out to a bar or a restaurant should be aware of all public health measures in place, and not give establishment staff a difficult time for enforcing them,” AGCO registrar and CEO Tom Mungham said in the statement.
“And please remember, don’t drive while impaired.”
