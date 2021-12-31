Menu

Canada

Inspectors will be checking to ensure Ontario bars close at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 testing now unavailable to most Ontario residents' COVID-19 testing now unavailable to most Ontario residents
WATCH ABOVE: Citing the need to reserve testing for only the most vulnerable residents, Ontario is now restricting access to COVID-19 testing. As Seán O’Shea reports, the new rules coincide with a reduction in the isolation period for those who are symptomatic.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says compliance officials will be visiting bars and restaurants on New Year’s Eve to ensure they are following public health restrictions.

In a news release issued Thursday, the AGCO said although the “vast majority” of the province’s licensed establishments have followed rules throughout the pandemic, action — such as the suspension or revocation of a liquor licence — has been taken against a number of businesses.

Read more: Ontario reports record number of new COVID-19 cases with more than 16,700 infections

Current public health restrictions require that bars, restaurants and strip clubs have a 50 per cent capacity limit, stop selling alcohol after 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

“As the countdown to New Year’s Eve approaches, anyone considering heading out to a bar or a restaurant should be aware of all public health measures in place, and not give establishment staff a difficult time for enforcing them,” AGCO registrar and CEO Tom Mungham said in the statement.

“And please remember, don’t drive while impaired.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario cuts isolation requirement for COVID-19-positive individuals with symptoms to 5 days' Ontario cuts isolation requirement for COVID-19-positive individuals with symptoms to 5 days
