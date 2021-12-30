Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Tesla recalls over 475K cars from U.S. markets over safety concerns

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 30, 2021 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'Tesla Model 3 no longer eligible for electric car rebate in Canada' Tesla Model 3 no longer eligible for electric car rebate in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Tesla Model 3 no longer eligible for electric car rebate in Canada – Dec 3, 2021

Tesla Inc is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said.

Tesla shares were down 1.1% in premarket trading on Thursday.

The U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood problems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

Read more: U.S. regulators open safety investigation into 580K Tesla vehicles

The total number of recalled vehicles is close to the half a million vehicles Tesla delivered last year. Tesla could not be reached for comment.

For Model 3 sedans, “the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying,” the NHTSA said.

Story continues below advertisement

For Model S vehicles, front hood latch problems may lead a trunk to open “without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash,” Tesla said.

Trending Stories

Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issues with its Model 3 and Model S cars, the NHTSA said.

Tesla is being investigated by the NHTSA over other issues. The NHTSA had opened a probe on 580,000 Tesla vehicles over the automaker’s decision to allow games to be played on car screens while they are in motion.

Click to play video: 'Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment will help normalize cryptocurrency, analysts says' Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment will help normalize cryptocurrency, analysts says
Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment will help normalize cryptocurrency, analysts says – Feb 8, 2021

Tesla has subsequently agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving, according to the NHTSA.

In August, the NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc’s driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Under pressure from NHTSA, Tesla in February agreed to recall 135,000 vehicles with touch-screen displays that could fail and raise the risk of a crash.

— Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington

© 2021 Reuters
Tesla tagTesla stock tagNHTSA tagTesla vehicles tagtesla cars under investigation tagTesla Model S recall tagTesla recall tagtesla safety investigation tagtesla vehicle investigation tagare tesla cars safe? tagtesla inc tagtesla model 3 recall tagtesla rearview camera issue tagtesla safety issues tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers