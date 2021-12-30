Car crashes into Trent-Severn Waterway canal in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a car was found in a canal of the Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., just north of the historic Peterborough Lift Lock and near the Old Norwood Road bridge, emergency crews found a car on its roof.

Firefighters searched the vehicle but did not find any occupants inside.

Debris was found around the vehicle and in the canal.

Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle that is in the @TrentSevernNHS in the area of Ashburnham Drive and Old Norwood Road. The condition of the occupants is unclear at this time #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/LB2puYtQsy — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 30, 2021

Global News has reached out to police for more details on their investigation.

— More to come.