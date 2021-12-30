Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Car crashes into Trent-Severn Waterway canal in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'Car crashes into Trent-Severn Waterway canal in Peterborough' Car crashes into Trent-Severn Waterway canal in Peterborough
Peterborough police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Trent-Severn Waterway canal in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Police are investigating after a car was found in a canal of the Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., just north of the historic Peterborough Lift Lock and near the Old Norwood Road bridge, emergency crews found a car on its roof.

Read more: Bystanders rescue woman struggling in Cobourg, Ont., harbour

Firefighters searched the vehicle but did not find any occupants inside.

Debris was found around the vehicle and in the canal.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to police for more details on their investigation.

— More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagParks Canada tagTrent-Severn Waterway tagpeterborough crash tagcar found in canal tagcar in trent-severn waterway tagtrent-severn waterway canal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers