Car crashes into Trent-Severn Waterway canal in Peterborough

Police are investigating after a car was found in a canal of the Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough on Thursday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., just north of the historic Peterborough Lift Lock and near the Old Norwood Road bridge, emergency crews found a car on its roof.
Firefighters searched the vehicle but did not find any occupants inside.
Debris was found around the vehicle and in the canal.
Trending Stories
Global News has reached out to police for more details on their investigation.
— More to come.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments