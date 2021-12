Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say one person was rushed to hospital after a “severe collision” between a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday night at Main Street and Inkster Boulevard.

All northbound lanes on Main near this intersection have been closed.

Due to a serious motor vehicle/pedestrian collision at Main St/Inkster Bv, northbound Main near this intersection – all lanes – are closed. The timeline for reopening is currently unknown. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 30, 2021

There is no word on when the road will re-open.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

This is a developing story.