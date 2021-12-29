Pipes freeze and burst in several Okanagan buildings amid cold snap

Send this page to someone via email

Several buildings have had pipes freeze and burst amid the frigid temperatures still lingering throughout the Okanagan.

Close to a dozen calls have been made to the Kelowna Fire Department in the past 24 hours regarding frozen pipes, according to platoon Capt. Corrie Lang.

“We are finding with the older residents and homes, that the older houses have water lines running on exterior walls without insolation so that is where most of the problems are happening,” said Lang

Pipes in Kelowna’s courthouse froze overnight, and the same thing happened at an apartment building in the downtown core.

Interior Health also confirmed that pipes inside Cottonwoods Care Centre froze and ruptured.

“A sprinkler in a non-resident area at Cottonwoods froze and ruptured today; the area is cordoned off for drying and repairs. Resident care has not been impacted,” the Interior Health statement said.

Meanwhile, a Peachland, B.C., restaurant has had to close after their entire building flooded.

“We regret to say that we have to close for the next little while due to a frozen sprinkler pipe that burst during the night and flooded the entire building,” Gasthaus on the Lake Pub posted to Facebook.

The Peachland fire department responded to the call and said, “There was a fair amount of damage.”

“We did force entry. We knew we had a burst pipe, so we forced entry and turned the sprinkler system off,” said Peachland Fire Chief Dennis Craig.

According to Lang, it is not bizarre to have this many pipes burst during this time of year.

“We did get quite a few calls but not more than we were expecting for these kind of temperatures,” said Lang.

If you are experiencing frozen pipes, reach out to a professional like a plumber or restoration company and be cautious with how you choose to unthaw your pipes.

“We want to recommend as far as prevention to be careful with space heaters. If you have a frozen pipe, don’t use a blowtorch to unthaw it,” said Craig.

“Try to raise the temperature or use a hair dryer but blowtorches will damage the plastic pipe and could cause a fire.”

