Canada

N.S. community town hall tackles shooting in Preston that killed eight-year-old boy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2021 5:16 pm
Lee-Marion Cain is pictured after being crowned king during North Preston Days festivities. The eight-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Dartmouth on Dec. 21, 2021.
Lee-Marion Cain is pictured after being crowned king during North Preston Days festivities. The eight-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Dartmouth on Dec. 21, 2021. Provided/Miranda Cain

Community members of a Halifax suburb shared thoughts and concerns with RCMP at a town hall meeting on Tuesday evening about the recent fatal shooting of an eight-year-old boy.

North Preston resident Colter Simmonds says about 20 to 30 people gathered at the North Preston Community Centre to discuss how best to tackle violence in the area.

The meeting followed the death of Lee-Marion Cain, who was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the community last week.

Read more: N.S. pilot honours 8-year-old shooting victim with tribute in the sky

Simmonds, who is a cousin of Cain’s father, said in an interview Wednesday that community members also spoke to police about how they could help with the investigation into the boy’s death.

Halifax police have said they are looking for two suspects in the shooting of Cain: two Black men who were in a burgundy SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, with tinted windows.

Investigators have said they did not believe the shooting to be random.

Click to play video: 'Support for North Preston being rallied after 8-year-old boy killed in shooting' Support for North Preston being rallied after 8-year-old boy killed in shooting
Support for North Preston being rallied after 8-year-old boy killed in shooting
© 2021 The Canadian Press
