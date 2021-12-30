Airshow, homecoming party to mark 50th anniversary of Hamilton’s Canadian Warplane Museum

Send this page to someone via email

A hangar homecoming party and an airshow will be the key highlights when the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in June.

The observance will also feature an Air Force Day in August and a black tie event on Oct. 15.

Dave Rohrer, president and CEO of the non-profit museum, says the event will be something similar to their 40th anniversary in 2012 which included a large four-and-a-half-hour vintage airplane show.

“We’re going to host the show in Brantford…and we’re going to bring in many of our friends in the miniature aircraft community,” Rohrer told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“Some of the really special airplanes include Spitfires, Hurricanes and Lancasters…and a salute to two other museums as well as our own who are celebrating with us.”

The event will take place on June 25 and 26 at the Brantford airport and will commemorate the beginning of the museum, which evolved from just a single restoration project at a Hamilton airport hanger in 1972.

“Dennis Bradley and three other gentlemen bought the Fairey Firefly, brought it back from the southwest United States, and restored it at what is today the Canadian Warplane Museum,” said Rohrer.

As of 2021, the exhibit boasts over 45 jet- and propeller-driven aircraft, with 25 still having the ability to fly — including an Avro Lancaster, one of two airworthy Lancasters in the world.

The facility also maintains the aircraft and recruits trained pilots to operate them for special visitor flights and air show performances.

Rohrer says the creation of the museum falls on a number of people from the investment community in Toronto that have made significant contributions over the years.

“I think they wanted to remember their service, their sacrifice and duty during World War II…and have a standing tribute to it,” said Rohrer.

“I don’t think anybody realized that it would become Canada’s largest flying museum today and one that to a large extent is privately funded and operates as a business.”

The museum is also selling a 50th-anniversary calendar featuring photographs of some of the museum’s prize pieces. They can be purchased for $24.99 at the facility’s website.

