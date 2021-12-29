Former senator from George Gordon First Nation to be appointed to Order of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Since retiring in August 2020, the former Canadian senator from the George Gordon First Nation is continuing to make an impact.

The Honourable Lillian Eva Dyck is one out of 135 new appointees for the Order of Canada. She said when she first found out, she became emotional.

“I actually started to cry,” said Dyck. “You’d be working in the area of missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW), it’s very draining and frustrating so it was a great relief to be acknowledged for all of that.”

Throughout the years, the former senator has worked hard to bring the issue of MMIWG to the forefront in the Senate.

“Almost every Canadian knows what the situation is and understands that Indigenous women are targeted for violence,” said Dyck. “That kind of awareness will start to lead to more and more changes.”

When asked what this recognition means to her, Dyck said the Order of Canada is a perfect way to end her career.

“You don’t expect to be recognized; it makes you feel very proud and it makes me feel very humble,” she said.

Appointees to the Order of Canada have been announced by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

On Dec. 29, 2021, Simon announced 135 appointments to the Order of Canada,e which is one of the country’s highest honours.

“Canada is defined by the people that make up this great country,” stated Simon in a media release. “These most recent nominees to the Order of Canada are shining examples of the commitment and outstanding contributions Canadians have made to the well-being of communities throughout this land, whether it be social, environmental, scientific, economic, cultural or related to mental and physical health.”

There are four others from Saskatchewan who were appointed to the Order of Canada. A complete list of all the 135 nominees can be viewed on the Governor General of Canada website.

