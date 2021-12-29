COVID-19: N.B. reports 486 new cases, hospitals preparing for rise in infections

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 486 new cases of COVID-19, one death and more hospitalizations Wednesday.

Public Health has confirmed that one person 90 and over in Zone 4 has died as a result of the virus.

According to the province, there are 17 people in intensive care and another 26 are in hospital for a total of 43 people hospitalized. This is five more hospitalizations than reported Tuesday.

Of those in hospital, 28 are over the age of 60 and 10 people are on a ventilator.

The province said that hospitals are preparing for an influx of cases caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“The regional health authorities and Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick are examining what services can be further reduced to ensure essential services and emergency surgeries can continue to be provided to all New Brunswickers as we deal with the impact of the Omicron variant,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a release.

It is projected the Omicron variant will cause a rapid climb in the daily case count as it has in other provinces.

Of the new cases Wednesday, 168 are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), 216 are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 46 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), 10 are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), eight are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), nine are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and 29 are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

Since Tuesday, 121 people have recovered.

Assessment centre delays

The province said assessment centres continue to experience increased demand for PCR testing.

As a result, more resources and extended hours have been granted to the Saint John assessment centre to help clear the backlog of nearly 2,500 requests in Zone 2 and the Canadian Red Cross is on site to help.

“All priority groups, which include Public Health referrals, health-care workers and those who work or live in vulnerable settings (such as long-term care) are being scheduled within 48 hours,” the province said.

The next priorities are any symptomatic individuals as well as those who test positive after using a COVID-19 rapid test. These people are being booked for a test within 120 hours, the province said.

In Zone 3, there is a backlog of about 450 requests while, in Zone 1, there is a backlog of about 150 requests. All priority groups in these zones are being scheduled within 24 hours. The next priorities are being booked for a test within 48 hours.

If someone tests positive after using a rapid test, they must immediately isolate and book a PCR test. Their household should also rapid test daily while awaiting the person’s PCR test and results.

“You should notify close contacts that you have tested positive on a rapid test and advise them to self-monitor for symptoms. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should schedule a PCR test via an assessment centre,” the province said.