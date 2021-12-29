SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont. records 239 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 1,786

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 2:37 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: WHO concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from variants' COVID-19: WHO concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from variants
World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that he is 'highly concerned' the global circulation of the Delta and Omicron COVID-19 variants is creating a 'tsunami of cases,' and reiterated his call for countries to share vaccines more equitably.

Kingston Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is reporting another large increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The health unit confirms there are 239 new infections and 1,786 active cases — both record highs for the region.

The highest increase per age group once again came from the 18-to-29 range, which accounted for 92 of the new cases.

Read more: KFL&A region continues to have worst COVID-19 case rates in Canada

While there were no deaths reported on Wednesday, six were reported over the holiday break. KFL&A Public Health says most of the deaths were associated with the Delta variant and were cases “that had been in the ICU for some time,” the health unit said in a statement to Global News.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The deaths bring the region’s total to 22 throughout the pandemic.

“Please continue to adhere to public health measures, including monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, getting tested, and staying home if not feeling well. When eligible, get your third dose to protect yourself, family, and our community,” the health unit added.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 transmission and preventive measures' COVID-19 transmission and preventive measures
COVID-19 transmission and preventive measures

There has, however, been a decrease in the number of active cases in hospitals, with 16 remaining. Of those, six patients are in the intensive care unit and all of them require the use of a ventilator.

The region’s cases per 100,000 over the past seven days remains high at 421.1.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagKFLA Public Health tagCovid 19 kingston tagKingston Covid Cases tagcovid cases kingston tagcovid 19 kfla tagNew covid cases Kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers