Kingston, Ont. records 239 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 1,786

Kingston Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is reporting another large increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The health unit confirms there are 239 new infections and 1,786 active cases — both record highs for the region.

The highest increase per age group once again came from the 18-to-29 range, which accounted for 92 of the new cases.

While there were no deaths reported on Wednesday, six were reported over the holiday break. KFL&A Public Health says most of the deaths were associated with the Delta variant and were cases “that had been in the ICU for some time,” the health unit said in a statement to Global News.

The deaths bring the region’s total to 22 throughout the pandemic.

“Please continue to adhere to public health measures, including monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, getting tested, and staying home if not feeling well. When eligible, get your third dose to protect yourself, family, and our community,” the health unit added.

There has, however, been a decrease in the number of active cases in hospitals, with 16 remaining. Of those, six patients are in the intensive care unit and all of them require the use of a ventilator.

The region’s cases per 100,000 over the past seven days remains high at 421.1.