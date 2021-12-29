Kingston, Ont. records 239 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 1,786

Kingston Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is reporting another large increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The health unit confirms there are 239 new infections and 1,786 active cases — both record highs for the region.
The highest increase per age group once again came from the 18-to-29 range, which accounted for 92 of the new cases.
While there were no deaths reported on Wednesday, six were reported over the holiday break. KFL&A Public Health says most of the deaths were associated with the Delta variant and were cases “that had been in the ICU for some time,” the health unit said in a statement to Global News.
The deaths bring the region’s total to 22 throughout the pandemic.
“Please continue to adhere to public health measures, including monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, getting tested, and staying home if not feeling well. When eligible, get your third dose to protect yourself, family, and our community,” the health unit added.
There has, however, been a decrease in the number of active cases in hospitals, with 16 remaining. Of those, six patients are in the intensive care unit and all of them require the use of a ventilator.
