Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Education

Opposition leaders call for clarity on back-to-school in Ontario amid Omicron spread

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2021 12:44 pm
Doug Ford comments on COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Ontario schools
WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford comments on COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Ontario schools.

Critics are calling on the Ontario government to provide clarity on the planned return to school next week amid record-high COVID-19 infections.

Premier Doug Ford has said an announcement is coming within days on whether schools will resume in person on Monday, as the Omicron variant strains public health resources such as contact tracing and testing.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the government should have used the holiday period to make schools safer with plans for regular testing, better masks and improved ventilation.

Announcement on Ontario schools coming 'in the next couple days,' Doug Ford says

She says it’s “ridiculous” that families are still in the dark with classes set to resume in a few days.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says the government hasn’t taken enough measures to make schools safer after closing them for long periods of time earlier in the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is committed to protecting students, staff and families, but didn’t give a specific date for the decision on schools opening next week.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
