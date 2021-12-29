Menu

News

Mounties seek aid finding 26-year-old Swiss national who lived in North Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 12:46 pm
Sebastian Roloff was last in contact with family and friends on Nov. 14, 2021 and reported missing on Dec. 23, 2021.
Sebastian Roloff was last in contact with family and friends on Nov. 14, 2021 and reported missing on Dec. 23, 2021. RCMP Handout

The Mounties have put out a call for public assistance finding a 26-year-old Swiss national who lives in Canada with no fixed address.

Sebastian Roloff’s last known address was in North Vancouver and he has previously resided in Kelowna, RCMP said in a news release.

He may be living in his vehicle — a blue 2008 Dodge Nitro with the B.C. licence plate JV662D.

Read more: Vancouver woman who went missing before Christmas located, returned to hospital

Roloff was last in contact with family and friends on Nov. 14 and was reported missing on Dec. 23.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, but police are concerned for Sebastian’s well-being,” RCMP said.

Roloff is described as a Caucasian man about five feet nine inches in height with a medium built. He weighs about 181 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477.

