89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph with nearly 800 active cases

Guelph’s public health unit reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, increasing the total case count to 6,392.

The latest data shows Gueph’s active case count increased by 54 from the previous day to 792, with 34 new recoveries also being reported.

Total resolved cases stand at 5,554, while the number of residents who have died due to COVID-19, 46, remains unchanged since a death reported on Dec. 13.

In one week, Guelph has seen more than 700 new cases and 200 additional recoveries.

Public health is reporting 56 new cases in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,784. Active cases are at 345, with 25 recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

The data on hospitalizations in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has not been updated since Dec. 23 and will not be updated again until Jan. 4, 2022.

Across Ontario, there are 726 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 270 from the previous day) with 190 patients in intensive care units (up by three).

Public health data shows 81.9 of eligible residents in the region — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 87.6 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89.7 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 80.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 86.5 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 8,000 vaccines have been administered in the region, including 400 first doses, roughly 200 second doses and 7,400 booster shots.

