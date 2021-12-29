Funny light display in Warman, Sask. draws residents for a photo op and chuckle

Send this page to someone via email

Those driving through the city of Warman, Sask., will want to pass by a humorous light display on Martens Crescent in addition to taking in some holiday spirit.

The “Ditto” Christmas lights display has been getting plenty of attention and photo op backdrops from locals.

The attraction is right next door to a fantastic light display that includes a projector playing the evening’s favourite holiday motion picture, including the Home Alone franchise, and consists of the word “ditto” written in lights above an arrow pointing to the neighbours’ house.

The owners of the ditto sign felt it was necessary to provide some laughs with everything going on in the world and it only cost a few hundred dollars.

“Not much to be merry about in the world today. We felt this an opportunity we couldn’t pass up — give the neighbourhood a good humorous distraction,” said light display co-owner Chris Boechler.

“I agree, we wanted to put some smiles on people’s faces while they check out a jaw-dropping light display,” said co-owner Mandie Scrivens.

The light display will be around through the holiday season usually starting each night around 7 p.m. into the new year.