Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Young person dies after toboggan accident in Ottawa, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2021 8:12 pm
The exterior of the Ottawa Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
The exterior of the Ottawa Police Service headquarters. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say a person has died after an accident at a toboggan hill.

Police say it occurred at the Mooney’s Bay toboggan hill around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

They say a young person involved in the accident was transported to hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Rideau Street shooting victim in stable condition: Ottawa police

Police say the victim’s family has been notified.

They say the toboggan hill at Mooney’s Bay has been closed due to safety concerns until further notice.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident and did not speak with officers at the scene is asked to contact police.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ottawa tagOttawa Police tagTobogganing accident tagFatal tobogganing accident tagMooney's Bay toboggan hill tagOttawa tobogganing accident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers