Health

Ontario reports more than 10K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 25, 2021 10:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario hospital workers exposed to COVID-19 need not self-isolate if asymptomatic and test negative' Ontario hospital workers exposed to COVID-19 need not self-isolate if asymptomatic and test negative
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario hospital workers exposed to COVID-19 need not self-isolate if asymptomatic and test negative

TORONTO — Public Health Ontario says the province has recorded more than 10,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time.

The 10,412 diagnoses surpass the previous record of 9,571, which was set Friday.

It’s the third day in a row the province has broken its record for daily case counts.

Read more: COVID-19 cases expected to continue to rise in Ontario after record jump: Health Ministry

Public Health Ontario is also reporting another four deaths linked to the virus.

Cases of COVID-19 have been surging in the province due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Experts have said the actual number of cases is likely far higher than those reported each day, because many public health units have reached their testing capacity.

Meanwhile, the race to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters continues in Ontario, with some clinics open on Christmas Day.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Omicron variant throws wrench in Canadian holiday plans' COVID-19: Omicron variant throws wrench in Canadian holiday plans
COVID-19: Omicron variant throws wrench in Canadian holiday plans
© 2021 The Canadian Press
