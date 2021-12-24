Menu

Sports

Steinauer named Hamilton Tiger-Cats president of football ops, will retain head coach duties

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2021 5:35 pm

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have named Orlondo Steinauer as the team’s president of football operations.

Steinauer will retain his role as Ticats head coach while heading up the team’s football operations staff.

Steinauer has served as the team’s head coach since December 2018 after spending the previous season as an assistant on June Jones’ staff in Hamilton.

“It’s hard to put a sentence together to describe how grateful and excited I am for this expanded role with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats,” Steinauer said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing to assist in carrying on the rich pride and tradition of the Hamilton Tiger-Cat Football Club.”

Read more: CFL releases 2022 schedule, Tiger-Cats open season on the road in Saskatchewan

Steinauer played 13 seasons as a safety from 1996 to 2008 and was named a CFL all-star five times.

He began his coaching career as a defensive back coach in Toronto in 2010, and joined Hamilton as defensive co-ordinator in 2013.

He left in 2017 to take a job as defensive co-ordinator with Freson State in the NCAA.

He returned to Hamilton as assistant coach in 2018 before being promoted to head coach.

Click to play video: 'Tiger-Cats fan gets the honour of a lifetime' Tiger-Cats fan gets the honour of a lifetime
Tiger-Cats fan gets the honour of a lifetime – Dec 10, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
