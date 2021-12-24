Fire crews battle house fire north of Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Crews with South Frontenac Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a house fire on Round Lake Road near Inverary, north of Kingston.

Witnesses say the fire started at approximately 11:30 Friday morning.

Video from the scene shows the house completely consumed by fire.

There is no word yet on if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

