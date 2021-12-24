Fire crews battle house fire north of Kingston, Ont.

Crews with South Frontenac Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a house fire on Round Lake Road near Inverary, north of Kingston.
Witnesses say the fire started at approximately 11:30 Friday morning.
Read more: Fire destroys Portland, Ont. fire hall
Video from the scene shows the house completely consumed by fire.
Trending Stories
There is no word yet on if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.
Fire concerns prompt City of Kingston to bar access to Memorial Centre barns
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments