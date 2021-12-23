Menu

Politics

Trump asks Supreme Court to keep White House records away from Jan. 6 riot panel

By Mark Sherman The Associated Press
Posted December 23, 2021 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Trump supporters organize ‘Justice for J6’ rally at U.S. Capitol' Trump supporters organize ‘Justice for J6’ rally at U.S. Capitol
WATCH ABOVE: Trump supporters organize 'Justice for J6' rally at U.S. Capitol – Sep 18, 2021

Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Trump’s attorneys argued in their petition to the Supreme Court that “both the Constitution and the Presidential Records Act give former Presidents a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination. This case presents a clear threat to that right.”

Read more: U.S. court rejects Trump’s efforts to withhold records from Jan. 6 probe

A federal appeals court ruled against Trump two weeks ago, but prohibited documents held by the National Archives from being turned over before the Supreme Court has a chance to weigh in. Trump appointed three of the nine justices.

Trump sued the House Jan. 6 committee and the National Archives to stop the White House from allowing the release of documents related to the capitol riot. Trump is claiming that as a former president he has right to assert executive privilege over the records, arguing that releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.

Click to play video: 'Contempt vote planned for Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack as Trump sues congressional panel' Contempt vote planned for Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack as Trump sues congressional panel
Contempt vote planned for Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack as Trump sues congressional panel – Oct 19, 2021

But President Joe Biden determined that the documents were in the public interest and that executive privilege should therefore not be invoked. The documents include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes “concerning the events of January 6” from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity,” the Archives has said.

The House committee has said the records are vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly riot that was aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
