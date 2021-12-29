Menu

Canada

New Year’s Eve revelers encouraged to use Saskatoon Transit — for free

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 2:00 pm
Saskatoon Transit is offering a free bus ride on Monday for people to vote in the Saskatchewan election. View image in full screen
Free Saskatoon Transit service starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and runs until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, however times may vary slightly by route. File / Global News

Bus rides will be free once again in Saskatoon on New Year’s Eve.

Riding the bus while out celebrating is one choice people can make to stay safe while ringing in the new year, said Jim McDonald, the director of Saskatoon Transit.

“I can’t stress this enough: plan for a safe ride home.”

“There is no reason for impaired driving, especially on New Year’s Eve,” McDonald said.

Read more: What’s open and closed for Saskatoon civic services during the Christmas holidays

Free bus service starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and runs until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, however, times may vary slightly by route.

It is also available for registered Access Transit customers, which must be reserved in advance.

“Having free transit service on New Year’s Eve removes any financial barrier to planning a safe ride home after a night out,” McDonald said.

“We encourage everyone to plan their route before heading out using the real-time mobile app Transit.”

The app provides multi-modal options for planning trips.

Customers can plan trips on a bus and book a rideshare from a transit stop, minimizing wait times and cost.

SGI is partnering with Saskatoon Transit to offer the free service.

