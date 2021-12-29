New Year’s Eve revelers encouraged to use Saskatoon Transit — for free

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Bus rides will be free once again in Saskatoon on New Year’s Eve.

Riding the bus while out celebrating is one choice people can make to stay safe while ringing in the new year, said Jim McDonald, the director of Saskatoon Transit.

“I can’t stress this enough: plan for a safe ride home.”

“There is no reason for impaired driving, especially on New Year’s Eve,” McDonald said.

Free bus service starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and runs until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, however, times may vary slightly by route.

It is also available for registered Access Transit customers, which must be reserved in advance.

Story continues below advertisement

“Having free transit service on New Year’s Eve removes any financial barrier to planning a safe ride home after a night out,” McDonald said.

“We encourage everyone to plan their route before heading out using the real-time mobile app Transit.”

The app provides multi-modal options for planning trips.

Customers can plan trips on a bus and book a rideshare from a transit stop, minimizing wait times and cost.

SGI is partnering with Saskatoon Transit to offer the free service.

3:55 Jingle Bell Express hits the road for the holidays Jingle Bell Express hits the road for the holidays – Dec 8, 2021