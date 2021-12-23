Menu

Canada

Good Shepherd’s takeaway Christmas dinner expects to feed 500 in Hamilton

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 23, 2021 10:15 am
Hamilton's Good Shepherd Centre has been serving takeaway holiday meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Hamilton's Good Shepherd Centre has been serving takeaway holiday meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Good Shepherd

A Hamilton holiday tradition continues with the Good Shepherd’s Christmas dinner.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, about 500 turkey dinners will be handed out at the organization’s Mary Street location.

The event looks a bit different again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as festive tidings are distributed as take-away meals.

Men’s shelter and meal program director Carmen Salciccioli tells Good Morning Hamilton the tradition provides a much-needed lift for those in need this holiday season.

“There’s no pre-registration, there’s no eligibility,” says Salciccioli. “All individuals need to do is just to show up at our doors.”

A high turnout is expected, after more than 450 people showed up for the Good Shepherd’s Thanksgiving meal, compared with about 220 for its Christmas dinner in 2020.

“Some of these individuals are on their own,” notes Salciccioli, who hopes the meal provides a “lift” to start the holidays.

The pandemic has highlighted Hamilton’s social challenges, including a lack of affordable housing and homelessness, illustrated by encampments in city parks throughout this year.

In a non-pandemic year, the Good Shepherd’s Christmas dinner is traditionally offered as a sit-down meal at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

