River ice jam prompts evacuation alerts for parts of Smithers, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 9:49 pm
An evacuation alert for the northern B.C. area of Ebenezer Flats, pictured in yellow, was issued on Dec. 22, 2021 as an ice flow in the Bulkley River threatens to cause localized flooding. View image in full screen
An evacuation alert for the northern B.C. area of Ebenezer Flats, pictured in yellow, was issued on Dec. 22, 2021 as an ice flow in the Bulkley River threatens to cause localized flooding. Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

Evacuation alerts have been issued for a portion of the northern B.C. town of Smithers, including the Ebenezar Flats area, due to an ice jam in the Bulkley River.

The alerts were ordered by the Town of Smithers and Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, respectively on Wednesday afternoon, as the ice jam threatens to cause flooding.

Both alerts were issued due to the “potential danger to life and health.”

In Smithers, the alert affects the 2100 blocks of Riverside Drive and Main Street.

In the Ebenezar Flats area, on the opposite side of the Bulkley River, the alert stretches from the corner of Viewmount Road North along the south side of Kidd Road, to the end of Kidd Road and south along Viewmount Road North to the Bulkley River.

It includes all properties on Columbia Street, 22nd Avenue and Bulkley Street.

Read more: ‘A huge deal’: B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to reopen to commercial traffic Monday

Impacted residents are being asked to prepare for a possible evacuation order by having essential items ready for a quick departure, such as medications, valuables, keepsakes and personal documents.

They should be ready to care for and evacuate any dependents, move pets and livestock to a safe place, and arrange possible accommodation for their families, if needed.

Reception centres will be opened, if needed, said the alert issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Thousands of B.C. residents were evacuated from their homes last month due to catastrophic flooding in the southern part of the province.

