Group of four intentionally hit by teen driver: Steinbach RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A verbal sparring match escalated to violence when four Steinbach residents were intentionally hit by a car behind the Steinbach Regional Secondary School (SRSS) last Friday night, RCMP say.

Officers report tensions began to surface at an earlier point in the evening.

Read more: Winnipeg woman found seriously injured on Steinbach road

The four victims, two teen girls and two young adult men, got into an argument with a 16-year-old male from Landmark in a parking lot on Main Street.

After an unspecified amount of time, RCMP say the the four victims and the 16-year-old drove off in separate cars. The two vehicles “followed each other” until they made it to the SRSS back parking lot.

0:34 Manitoba RCMP say hitchhiker who stabbed a driver shot and killed by police Manitoba RCMP say hitchhiker who stabbed a driver shot and killed by police

Police say the four victims exited their car while the 16-year-old stayed behind the wheel of his; he then allegedly hit the gas and drove directly into them.

Story continues below advertisement

Both of the teen girls — ages 15 and 17 — were taken to hospital by RCMP, the 15-year-old only as a precaution. The 17-year-old was found severely injured, but is now stable.

The two young adult men were unharmed, officers say.

The driver was arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate the incident.