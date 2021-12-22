B.C. storm, snowfall warnings: 40-70 cm expected for part of Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

Winter storm and snowfall warnings have been issued for many parts of B.C., with most occuring in the Interior.

The warnings, which stem from a winter storm that’s tracking eastward, range from the North Coast to the Peace River region in the north, and from Whistler and Fraser Valley to the Kootenays in the south.

Also included in the warnings are highway mountain passes, including the Trans-Canada Highway, the Coquihalla, Highway 3, the Yellowhead Highway and the Sea to Sky Highway.

The snowfall amounts vary, but heavy snowfall amounts are projected for mountain passes.

An approaching Pacific system is bringing snow to the B.C. Interior,” said Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Snow began last night and rapidly intensified. Heavy snow will continue today, tonight and Thursday before tapering off to light snow or flurries by Thursday evening.”

The national weather agency is recommending that motorists consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

3:28 Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 21 Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 21

Trans-Canada Highway

Fraser Canyon: 30 cm near Boston Bar, along with risk of freezing rain and wet flurries

30 cm near Boston Bar, along with risk of freezing rain and wet flurries Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass: 15-25 cm

15-25 cm West Columbia: 25-35 cm

25-35 cm Western sections near Malakwa: 20-30 cm

20-30 cm Kinbasket, North Columbia: 20-30 cm

Coquihalla Highway

Hope to Merritt: 35-60 cm

Highway 3

Hope to Princeton: 30-55 cm

30-55 cm Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass: 40-70 cm

Sea to Sky Highway

Near 12 cm of snow has already fallen, with 25 cm expected overnight

The rest of the region will see 10-15 cm before tapering off overnight

Yellowhead Highway

Tête Jaune Cache to Alberta border: 15-25 cm

2:46 B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 21 B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 21

Environment Canada noted there’s also a risk of freezing rain along the Coquihalla, Hope to the summit, as well as Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton.

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere, the Peace River area will see around 5 cm of snow, while 15-25 cm is projected to fall in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region. In the Kootenays, 20-30 cm is expected for the Fernie area.

There’s also an Arctic outflow warning for the North Coast, where wind-chill values are projected to fall to around -20 C, and possibly -30 C by the weekend.

An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. Interior will drive strong northeasterly outflow winds up to 40 km/h gusting to 60,” said Environment Canada.

“As the province of B.C. becomes dominated by a strong flow of Arctic air, temperatures will continue to gradually fall this week.”

For the latest road conditions in the province, visit DriveBC.

2:57 Cold Arctic air hits B.C. with a chance of snow around Christmas Day Cold Arctic air hits B.C. with a chance of snow around Christmas Day