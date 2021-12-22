No criminal aspect to house fire fatality in Regina: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have confirmed there is no criminal aspect to the death of a man whose body was found after a house fire on Monday.

RPS is not releasing the name of the man.

Firefighters and police officers were called to the home in the 1600 block of Montreal Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control.

While searching the property, firefighters found the body in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Regina Fire and Protective Services.

