Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No criminal aspect to house fire fatality in Regina: police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 5:03 pm
Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Montreal Street on Monday. View image in full screen
Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Montreal Street on Monday. Adrian Raaber / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have confirmed there is no criminal aspect to the death of a man whose body was found after a house fire on Monday.

RPS is not releasing the name of the man.

Read more: Regina police launch homicide investigation following house fire

Firefighters and police officers were called to the home in the 1600 block of Montreal Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control.

Trending Stories

While searching the property, firefighters found the body in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Regina Fire and Protective Services.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. family finds newly purchased home in Edmonton heavily damaged by fire' B.C. family finds newly purchased home in Edmonton heavily damaged by fire
B.C. family finds newly purchased home in Edmonton heavily damaged by fire – Dec 6, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagHouse Fire tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagRegina Fire tagSaskatchewan Coroner's Service tagMontreal Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers